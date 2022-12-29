Avatar: The Way of Water passes US$1b box office mark

James Cameron's sci-fi epic Avatar: The Way of Water has now grossed over US$300 million (S$404.5 million) at the US box office and US$700 million internationally – raking in a grand total of US$1 billion (via Box Office Guru).

The Avatar sequel premiered on Dec 16 and took less than two weeks to hit this milestone. At US$1 billion, the sequel is on its way to meeting the same success as Avatar.

The original 2009 film is currently the highest-grossing film of all time, making over US$2.92 billion to date.

This marks director Cameron's third film to pass US$1 billion, making him the second highest-grossing film director ever behind Steven Spielberg.

He's also the first director to have his last three movies cross the coveted billion-dollar milestone. Aside from Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water, Titanic is Cameron's other most successful film of all time at the box office, earning US$2.2 billion.

Avatar: The Way of Water stars Sam Worthington (Jake Sully), Zoe Saldana (Neytiri), Sigourney Weaver (Kiri) and Stephen Lang (Colonel Quaritch), as well as Kate Winslet (Ronal) and Michelle Yeoh (Dr. Karina Mogue).

Avatar: The Way of Water is now showing in IMax 3D and 3D in theatres.

