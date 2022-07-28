Avengers: The Kang Dynasty finds director in Shang-Chi's Destin Daniel Cretton

The next biggest Avengers movie, Avengers: The Kang Dynastyis going to be helmed by Destin Daniel Cretton.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty was revealed by Kevin Feige at Marvel’s Saturday presentation at San Diego Comic-Con. The movie is slated to release May 2, 2025 and whilst there are plenty of movies that will hit before that, the studio is already moving full speed ahead by announcing a director.

Whilst plenty have hoped that The Russo Brothers will helm the next Avengers movie, Marvel has decided to pass the baton to the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director. Cretton has adapted well to the Marvel family. In addition to directing Shang-Chi, he is also working on the movie’s sequel and a Disney+ series.

It is unclear who is writing The Kang Dynasty or what heroes would even make up the team’s roster for a story but it will definitely lead into the next movie Avengers: Secret Wars, hitting 7 November 2025.

Directing an Avengers movie is one of the most high-profile jobs in Hollywood. Joss Whedon helmed the first two Avengers movies, 2012’s The Avengers and 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron. The Russo Brother filmed the epic two-parter Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Little is known about The Kang Dynasty but as the title suggests, the movie will see Kang the Conqueror at the front and centre of the movie. Loki introduced a variant of Kang the Conqueror, He Who Remains, in the season finale and the variant, played by Jonathan Majors, hinted that there are other more dangerous variants of himself, hence the trajectory towards a multiverse.

It was previously announced that Majors will also play Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. With season two of Loki now in production, the time-travelling conqueror, or versions of him, is likely to be a threat in the series too.