Avril Lavigne reportedly splits from Tyga

Avril Lavigne has reportedly split up from Tyga.

The 38-year-old pop star struck up a relationship with the rapper - whose real name is Micheal Ray Stevenson - in February 2023 but on Monday (June 20), sources told TMZ that the pair had called it quits "a couple of weeks ago" after she returned home from her Love Sux Tour.

However, the outlet went on to claim that there were "no hard feelings" between Avril and Tyga when it came to the split and that the "whole was a mutual decision" because the relationship had just "run its course."

In April, it was reported that Avril and Tyga - who has 10-year-old son King Cairo with Blac Chyna - were "very into each other" but still "not exclusive", even though he had bought her a custom-made chain valued at US$80,000 (S$107,000).

A source told People: "They're still not exclusive and just getting to know each other. They're taking things very slowly to be on the safe side and really get to know each other before diving into something serious."

Avril's romance with Tyga appeared to blossom in the weeks after she had split with Mod Sun, 36, whom she had been due to marry, after less than a year together.

A source said at the time: "Avril and Mod Sun have been on and off for the past two months, but are no longer together as a couple... there was absolutely no third party involved in the split.

Shortly after the split was revealed, Mod Sun's representative suggested he was blindsided by the news.

A spokesperson said: "They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him."