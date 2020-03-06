Awkwafina and Karen Gillan reunite for upcoming action-comedy Shelly

Awkwafina and Karen Gillan are to reunite for the upcoming action-comedy Shelly.

The Jumanji: The Next Level co-stars have reportedly been tapped to star in the motion picture to be helmed by Jude Weng, who directed episodes of TV's The Good Place and Black-Ish.

Awkwafina takes on the titular role as Shelly and Gillan plays her former high school bully, whom she befriends a decade later.

The plot is as follows: "The story takes place a decade after an embarrassing prom prank ran Shelly Wheeler (Awkwafina) out of town and so hardened her heart that she became an ice-cold hit-woman.

"Revenge threatens to be sweet when she learns her next target is her former high school tormentor, Dianna Park (Gillan).

"But when Dianna unexpectedly befriends Shelly, the assassin finds herself in with the cool crowd, protecting her old nemesis against another hit crew hired to kill them both. The tone is Mean Girls meets Barry."

According to Deadline, Shelly's script is being penned by up-and-coming writers Michael Doneger and Liz Storm, and is an original story.

Ian Bryce Productions - who produced Ryan Reynolds' Netflix film 6 Underground - are passing the script around in hopes a studio will pick it up.

Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina and Guardian of the Galaxy actress Gillan portrayed Ming Fleetfoot and Ruby Roundhouse respectively in last year's Jumanji: The Next Level.