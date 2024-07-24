Ayase Haruka allegedly dating J-pop idol 11 years younger

She's considered one of Japan's biggest celebrities, appearing in shows such as I'm Taking the Day Off (2014) and Heaven and Hell: Soul Exchange (2021), and fronting commercials for major brands like SKII and Coca Cola.

Japanese tabloid Post Seven shocked netizens today (July 24) with a report that actress Ayase Haruka is dating Jesse from the J-pop boy group SixTones.

They claimed that the two stars have been dating since 2022, falling in love after meeting on the set of their 2023 movie Revolver Lily.

In the film, Ayase, 39, plays a spy while 28-year-old Jesse, whose real name is Lewis Masaya Jesse, is a soldier.

The former's agency responded to the report: "We leave her private life to her."

ZDN Inc, the agency Jesse himself launched just a few days ago, made a similar comment, adding: "They get along well."

According to Post Seven, who plans to release more details in an "exclusive scoop" tomorrow, an industry insider told them that the alleged couple are "serious about each other" and "spending a lot of time together".

Romances with significant age gaps aren't uncommon in showbiz.

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao is 14 years younger than his manager-wife Summer.

In 2022, South Korean actress Gong Hyo-jin and Korean-American singer Kevin Oh went public with their relationship and tied the knot that same year. Hyo-jin is older by 10 years.

American actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who turns 50 in November, has been spotted on dates with 26-year-old Italian model Vittoria Ceretti since 2023.

