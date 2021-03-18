Ayden Sng affected by lack of Star Awards nominations, hints at thoughts of quitting showbiz

It came as a shock when rising star Ayden Sng was snubbed at the latest edition of Star Awards.

The 27-year-old didn't snag a single nomination at the upcoming awards ceremony, and unlike most celebrities who might usually downplay their emotions, Ayden confessed to Shin Min Daily News that the news affected him.

In a recent interview, he told the Chinese daily that after receiving the disappointing news, he needed some time to get his emotions in check. As he is currently still shooting the long-form drama Recipe of Life, he didn't want to let such negativity get in the way of work.

Despite the setback, Ayden said that he's not the type to dwell on what has transpired and prefers to look forward.

He said: "My focus has always been on filming. If there are no projects for me to act in, I have to consider the next step. I am not a particularly optimistic person. I am the kind of person who looks at the matter as it is.

"I am now waiting for luck and opportunities, and will see if I can continue in this industry and work hard for my passion."

While it sounded like he has contemplated leaving showbiz, he stressed that it's still too early to talk about switching careers. After all, this is someone who quit a stable job that paid him $7,000 a month to pursue his dreams as an actor.

Ayden also spoke about the gains and losses he's had since stepping into showbiz and said that while acting has grown on him, he's also starting to lose his sense of self.

"I am liking acting more and more. This is true. As an actor, you can really experience many emotions that cannot be experienced in real life," he said.

However, he also confessed that "interpersonal relationships in the entertainment industry are complicated", and there is "tangible and intangible pressure which may affect the outlook on life and personality".

Though he admitted that his personality isn't suitable for showbiz, he said that he's able to come this far because of his passion in acting.

He is also glad that he has a lot of supporters and he feels bad that they won't have a chance to vote because he isn't nominated for the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artiste award.

When asked if he thinks his work in Recipe of Life will be able to secure a nomination for him next year, he didn't reply directly, and only shared that he worked really hard for this role and won't let awards dictate his position as an actor in the industry.

Instead, he's more concerned about his fans and whether the general public watch his shows.

Ayden said: "As a newbie, I've achieved these two goals so I'm quite fortunate."

bryanlim@asiaone.com