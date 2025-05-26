Ayden Sng becomes cafe owner in new China reality show uSweet

Local actor Ayden Sng is training to be a cafe owner in the China reality show uSweet, also known as Wei Xiao Yi Hao Dian.

In multiple teasers and posts released on streaming platform iQiyi's Weibo and YouTube accounts on May 23, the 31-year-old is introduced as a participant of the upcoming show.

In one of Ayden's Weibo posts, he wrote: "In uSweet, I will use all of my concentration on developing bakery items and drinks, to present the most perfect dishes to everyone."

Ayden is also seen introducing himself in a teaser trailer released online.

uSweet revolves around 35 young men who undergo a month of professional training including business management, product development and customer service, and are divided into groups to travel to different cities in China to run a cafe.

Some of the judges and trainers include former Exo member and businessman Huang Zitao, director-actor Tang Guoqiang and singer-host Wu Yi.

In multiple fancam videos on Xiaohongshu, Ayden operates a cafe in Chinese city Harbin with three participants.

In one of them, he introduces their products, including cakes and biscuits, to a fan in a gentle voice.

His fanclub The Baeden Club also captured some shots of him manning the cashier and preparing croissants in an Instagram post on May 17.

On May 20, he is seen playing Taiwanese singer-songwriter WeiBird's song Red Scarf on his erhu outside the cafe to the cheers of fans and customers.

While there is no release date yet for uSweet, it is expected to be out on streaming platform iQiyi this year.

