Ayden Sng stars in China BL drama Double Helix said to release in May

Ayden Sng is starring in his first boys' love (BL) drama Double Helix.

In a post on social media on April 26, the 32-year-old local actor, who won Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes at Star Awards on April 19, was announced as one of the leading actors in the China series.

Adapted from the Chinese novel A Round Trip to Love, the series centres on the tumultuous relationship between wealthy heir Lu Feng (Ayden) and gentle student Cheng Yichen (Lv Sitong), who start off as good friends in high school and eventually develop into lovers.

After their relationship is discovered and opposed by their parents, Lu Feng agrees to move to Hong Kong and cut off contact with Yichen to protect the latter's education.

Years later, Lu Feng, now the successor to business empire Lu Group, reunites with Yichen, an employee in his company, and the former seeks to reclaim the relationship they lost, getting entangled in love and hatred.

The series also stars Chinese actors He Jiashu as Yichen's brother and Fa Xuange as the latter's partner.

According to discussions on Weibo, the series is expected to be released worldwide on a content platform in May.

Ayden, who announced on Weibo on April 20 that he has signed with a new agency Mejoy Entertainment in China, was also seen filming various promotional content with Sitong in social media posts released recently.

Sitong also travelled to Singapore recently and was seen with Ayden behind the scenes at Star Awards.

In 2023, Ayden was announced as one of three actors from Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency who would be represented by China's Huanyu Entertainment for opportunities there.

He has since appeared in supporting roles including in Chinese historical comedy series Perfect Match (2025) and xianxia drama Feud (2025). He was also a participant in iQiyi's reality show Smile at You (2025), where he operated a cafe with his team members.

He recently starred in Mediacorp's microdrama Please Fall in Love Ms Pan with radio DJ Chen Biyu.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

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