Ayden Sng has never been to playground, says primary school was most 'painful' part of his life

At first glance, local actor Ayden Sng appears to have it all — from his looks, musical talents and Duke University education, down to a successful career.

However, the young heartthrob recently revealed something about his childhood that may surprise you.

The 28-year-old was a guest on the latest episode of Dishing with Chris Lee, alongside artistes Chantalle Ng and Xu Bin, where he divulged: "I've never been to a playground."

His revelation came after host Christopher asked his three guests what they did during their childhood.

"I was quite a homebody when I was young and I didn't have many friends so I mostly stayed at home watching TV," he said, to the surprise of the rest.

"I felt that primary school was the most painful part of my life... I was alone most of the time, I didn't know what I was doing. Every day felt like a year."

While Ayden attributed it to his quiet personality when he was younger, Chris added that it could have been due to the fact that Ayden was a gifted child.

"Someone told me before that gifted children tend to be more withdrawn, they don't really like to hang around others," Chris remarked.

8world previously reported that Ayden was admitted to Mensa Singapore, an institution open to persons who attain a score within the upper two per cent of the general population on an approved intelligence test.

In response to Chris' comment, Chantalle cheekily replied that she was the "opposite of gifted" and thus enjoyed playing with other children very much.

Although he might not have known what he was doing back then, it sounds like he has plans for his future.

When asked where he sees himself in the next few years, he said he hopes to influence people in his own way, citing Elon Musk as an example.

"Impact is something very important to me," he said, adding he hopes to leave an impact on others with his work.

Dishing with Chris is available on meWATCH.

ALSO READ: 'I felt very vulnerable': Chantalle Ng on filming assault scene in new drama and how co-star Ayden Sng was 'a wreck'

claudiatan@asiaone.com