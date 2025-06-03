Ayumi Hamasaki denies Elon Musk fathered her child

When news of Elon Musk allegedly fathering the child of an unnamed J-pop star spread, netizens began to speculate who she is.

One of their guesses?

Ayumi Hamasaki, who has yet to reveal the father (or fathers) of her two children.

In a series of Instagram Stories yesterday (June 2), however, the 46-year-old shut down the rumours.

"My child's father is not Elon Musk," the J-pop queen wrote, before remarking how she understands why people may think it's her.

"My mother laughed at me and said, 'The news seems like it's about Ayu-chan,'" she said, adding that she would have thought the same had she been someone else.

"I'll put my image aside and I'll deny this properly because it would be no good if my child were to Google it someday," she said.

In another Story, she said she's receiving a "storm" of amused messages reacting to her statement.

Elon, 53, had allegedly told his ex-girlfriend Ashley St Clair that he is the father of a child with an unnamed J-pop star and that he would give his sperm to anyone to have a baby, reported The New York Times. Both did not respond to People when they reached out for comment.

The businessman has 14 children, including a son with St Clair, an author.

Ayumi will be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on July 5.

