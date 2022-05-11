Azealia Banks claims Lady Gaga asked her to feud with Nicki Minaj

Azealia Banks has claimed Lady Gaga asked her to feud with Nicki Minaj.

The Licorice hitmaker was unimpressed when a fan suggested she collaborate with Lady Gaga, insisting she has no "respect" for Gaga.

Azealia replied in a series of tweets: "Lastly, no. That woman has zero respect for Black women. I cannot ever respect her for literally asking me to beef with Nicki Minaj on her behalf, I refuse and send a less incendiary song, insinuates that were gonna spill Nicki's *human blood* (f****** eye roll)...

"The gays have been falling for her hodge podge pseudo bs for years. At least Lana has the balls to admit that she's a whites-only water fountain confederate sally American lynch-mob romanticist....

"Like her deep, deep jealousy and hatred for Nicki Minaj and the sneaky s*** she was saying and trying to do behind the scenes was just gross. If I want to beef or pop s*** about Nicki, I will do so on my own accord. I will never do a white woman's bidding for her."

Azealia insisted she had proof of Gaga "s*** talking" Nicki.

She wrote: "I definitely have those 'Lady Gaga shit-talking Nicki Minaj' receipts in an old phone, telling me she wanted to drink my blood."

And Azealia hit back at Twitter users suggesting she was just upset Gaga had rejected her for a collaboration.

She replied: "Pfffft . I never ever sent the girl a collab. She sent me two, I turned in one, and she will still never ever beat 21 … Azealia Banks is the diva who out-whitegirled all the white girls and they are still pressed."