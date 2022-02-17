Baby Shark movie coming to Paramount+ in 2023, parents beware

Paramount+ expands its catalogue of titles, which includes the Halo live-action series and a Knuckles spin-off, with more titles geared towards a younger audience. Paramount+ will have a Blue’s Clue movie, Blue’s Big City Adventure, two Dora the Explorer series, and many more released over the next couple of years. Most noteworthy is the nightmare of all parents come true, a Baby Shark movie, which will be out in 2023.

The Baby Shark song, the eternal earworm that’s impossible to forget, boasts over 10 billion views on YouTube. It’s the first YouTube video to cross that mindboggling milestone. Now, with a movie on the horizon, we can look forward to the song being permanently imprinted on our very souls.

This won’t be the first time a Baby Shark movie has been made, with Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure having a limited theatrical run and a runtime of an hour. It’s uncertain if this upcoming film will be similar in length or boast a more substantial runtime.

There isn’t much information about the movie, which is co-produced by Nickelodeon Animation and the Pinkfong Company, as of the time of writing. Could this be the first movie that’s kid-friendly while also belonging to the horror genre for adults?

This article was first published in Geek Culture.