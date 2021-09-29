Babylon 5 creator J Michael Straczynski rebooting sci-fi series with Warner Bros

One of the sci-fi classics from the 90s that brought the genre many new fans, Babylon 5, is going to be rebooted. And who better to helm the reboot than J Michael Straczynski (World War Z, Sense8), creator of the original series?
The original Babylon 5 ran from 1993 till 1998, spanning five seasons and seven direct-to-television films. It imagines a future where humanity has taken to the stars, and is trying to coexist with various alien civilisations.
The titular Babylon 5 is a space station, a hub for diplomatic meetings and negotiations, which makes it a juicy setting for exploring intergalactic tensions and grander themes.
This will be one reboot to keep our eyes peeled for.
This article was first published in Geek Culture.