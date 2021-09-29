Babylon 5 creator J Michael Straczynski rebooting sci-fi series with Warner Bros

One of the sci-fi classics from the 90s that brought the genre many new fans, Babylon 5, is going to be rebooted. And who better to helm the reboot than J Michael Straczynski (World War Z, Sense8), creator of the original series?

Warner Bros TV will be collaborating with Straczynski’s Studio JMS, with Straczynski producing and writing this reboot. The story will not be a continuation of the cult classic series, and will be rewritten from the beginning, though what that entails is still up to speculation.

The original Babylon 5 ran from 1993 till 1998, spanning five seasons and seven direct-to-television films. It imagines a future where humanity has taken to the stars, and is trying to coexist with various alien civilisations.

The titular Babylon 5 is a space station, a hub for diplomatic meetings and negotiations, which makes it a juicy setting for exploring intergalactic tensions and grander themes.

The intricate and nuanced writing of the series is backed by the slew of genre prizes Straczynski and the series have won – Hugo Award, Saturn Award, Space Frontier Foundation Award, and the Ray Bradbury Award.

This will be one reboot to keep our eyes peeled for.

