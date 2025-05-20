Babymonster, Gigi Leung, Elva Hsiao and other stars spotted at Lady Gaga's Singapore concerts

With Singapore being pop star and icon Lady Gaga's only Asia stop in her Mayhem world tour, regional celebrities are flying in to attend her concerts.

Here are the ones who have been spotted at the National Stadium on the first two nights (May 18 and 19).

Babymonster

K-pop girl group Babymonster were spotted having fun at Lady Gaga's concert on May 18.

The group had just performed their first world tour, Hello Monsters, the previous day in Singapore at the Indoor Stadium.

Gigi Leung and Angelica Lee

Hong Kong singer-actress Gigi Leung, 49, was also seen with Malaysian singer-actress Angelica Lee, also 49, on the second night of the show.

Elva Hsiao

Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao was seen at the concert yesterday (May 19) and at one point prior to the concert, the 45-year-old was also spotted with Taiwanese actress Joe Chen.

A concert-goer snapped a picture with Elva, which was uploaded to Xiaohongshu.

Joe Chen

Joe also took to her Instagram Stories to share her excitement in attending Lady Gaga's concert yesterday.

The 46-year-old posted videos of her posing with an advertisement board of the singer's cosmetics brand Haus Labs, her premium concert tickets, as well as herself in the stadium.

Simon Yam

Veteran Hong Kong actor Simon Yam also came for the concert yesterday and was seen waving to some fans who managed to snap a little video of him.

A young fan also took some pictures with the 70-year-old near Funan Mall before the concert began.

Lady Gaga will perform here for two more nights, on May 21 and 24.

