Back on the big screen? Michael J Fox open to acting comeback

Michael J. Fox is open to the idea of an acting comeback.

The Back to the Future star, 62, tied the knot with Tracy Pollan in 1988 but was diagnosed with Parkinson's - which causes uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination - just three years later.

He now heads a research foundation dedicated to the brain disorder.

Even though Michael - who has son Sam, 34, twins Aquinnah and Schuyler, 29, as well as 22-year-old Esme with Tracy - has achieved his "biggest goal" in having a family, he has not acted in a big role on screen since his self-titled sitcom more than a decade ago, would consider a comeback for the right part.

He told Entertainment Tonight: "My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family. We have four amazing kids and that's been the big thing. And then the other is with the foundation. If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great. I mean, the documentary was a big thrill."

The former Family Ties actor - who recently appeared in his Apple+ documentary Still - officially retired from acting in 2020 but noted that he had so much "fun" shooting his one-off factual film that a return to movies could be on the cards as long as he could put his own "reality" into a role.

He said: "[The documentary] was fun. I never would have set that as a goal. It just happened. I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges."

Michael - who has previously admitted that he does not expect to live to the age of 80 - recently explained that he feels "good and genuine" and tries to use "positivity" as a coping mechanism for his condition.

Speaking on CBS Mornings, he said: "The opposite of fear is faith.

"Positivity is really sincere and I really feel good and it's genuine. But it's hard fought and it's hard won I should say. This fear, we can find ways to just give ourselves a break, give ourselves credit for getting through life, on life's journeys.

"In order to do that, you have to stop and say, 'It's not that bad.'"