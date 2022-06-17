'Back the f*** off', Tom Hanks says after fans almost caused wife to fall over

Tom Hanks told fans to "back the f*** off" after they almost caused his wife to fall over.

The Elvis actor and his spouse Rita Wilson were leaving a restaurant in New York City on Wednesday (June 15) when a group of people appeared to almost knock the 65-year-old actress over as they tried to obtain selfies with the Philadelphia star, much to his annoyance.

In video footage obtained by the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column, Rita turned and told someone to "stop it" before Tom said: "My wife? Back the f*** off! Knocking over my wife?"

The pair then continued to make their way to their car as some fans attempted to apologise for the incident.

The couple — who have sons Chet, 32, and Truman, 27, together — married in 1998 after 12 years of dating but Tom previously admitted he had had a crush on Rita since she appeared on TV as Pat Conway in The Brady Bunch.

The Toy Story star — who also has Colin, 44, and Elizabeth, 40, from his marriage to Samantha Lewes — said: "Oh, every now and again I just pull it up in YouTube. All of the stuff that she was in," he told The Knot in 2016.

"I was actually at a friend of mine's house when that aired and remember thinking, 'That girl is cute.'"

Meanwhile, the former Good Wife star insisted she and Tom have stayed married for so long because they work hard on their relationship.

She said: "It's like anything. We got married, we committed to each other, we love each other and we work hard at our relationship… Not only do we love each other, we really like each other, and we like being together, and we support each other and we keep the communication channels open. That's always important."

