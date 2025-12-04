Bad Bunny named top global artist on Spotify for 4th time

Bad Bunny has been named the top global artist on Spotify for the fourth time.

The 31-year-old rapper has reclaimed the title — which he previously held in 2020, 2021 and 2022 — with over 19.8 billion streams around the world in 2025.

As revealed by this year's Spotify Wrapped — the platform's annual campaign celebrating artists and listening trends — Bunny edged out runner-up Taylor Swift to take the crown.

The rest of the top five for global artists are The Weeknd, Drake and Billie Eilish, while the top 10 also featured Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars, Ariana Grande, Arijit Singh and Fuerza Regida.

Bunny also dominated the album rankings, as his record Debí Tirar Más Fotos was named the global top album of 2025.

In second place was the KPop Demon Hunters soundtrack, followed by releases from Billie Eilish, Sza, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga, Alex Warren, Morgan Wallen and Kendrick Lamar.

Bunny actually rounded off the top 10 with his record Un Verano Sin Ti.

Spotify has celebrated his top-artist milestone with different ways for his fans to engage on the streaming platform.

As well as a Global Film Launch, the platform confirmed Fan Experiences, On-Platform Easter Egg and more.

Bunny's success is a sign of things to come, ahead of his Super Bowl halftime show performance in February 2026.

He recently admitted it felt "good" to make the announcement back in September.

He told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: "I felt so emotional just like it was the first time I showed the video to one of my friends and I saw his reaction and he was so excited. As I said, I'm really excited but this is making me feel so happy, because more than me for everyone else."

The Dikiti hitmaker has promised to pay tribute to his Puerto Rican background in his performance.

He said: "I'm going to enjoy. I'm going to embrace the moment. I'm going to show what we have, our music, our culture. I'm just going to the stage to enjoy and have fun...

"I'm really excited for my friends, my family, Puerto Rico, all the Latino people around the world. I'm excited about my culture. I'm excited about everything, not just for me. You know what I'm saying."

Spotify wrapped

Global Top Artists of 2025:

Bad Bunny

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd

Drake

Billie Eilish

Kendrick Lamar

Bruno Mars

Ariana Grande

Arijit Singh

Fuerza Regida

Global Top Albums of 2025:

Debí Tirar Más Fotos by Bad Bunny

KPop Demon Hunters by KPop Demon Hunters Cast, HUNTR/X, Saja Boys

Hit Me Hard and Soft by Billie Eilish

SOS Deluxe: Lana by SZA

Short n' Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter

Mayhem by Lady Gaga

You'll Be Alright, Kid by Alex Warren

I'm The Problem by Morgan Wallen

GNX by Kendrick Lamar

Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny

