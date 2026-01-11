Bad Bunny reportedly being sued for $20 million over voice recording

Bad Bunny is reportedly being sued for $16 million (S$20 million) over a voice recording.

The Latin rapper - whose real name is Benito Martinez Ocasio - is the subject of a lawsuit filed in Puerto Rico on Monday (Jan 5) on behalf of Tainaly Y. Serrano Rivera, who has alleged her voice appears in two of his songs, Solo de Mi from the 2018 album X100pre and EoO from 2025's Debri Tirar Mas Fotos, without her consent.

In the audio, the woman can be heard saying: "Mira, puñeta, no me quiten el perrero," which roughly translates to "Listen, damn it, don't take away my vibe."

According to documents obtained by Rolling Stone, Rivera claimed the catchphrase is so widely associated with Bad Bunny, he has used it to sell merchandise and played it during concerts.

The woman told how the I Like It hitmaker's long-term producer La Paciencia - whose real name is Roberto Rosado - asked her to record the line in 2018, but she claimed she never signed a contract or was told it would be used for commercial or advertising purposes.

She is demanding $16 million from the 31-year-old rapper and his record label Rimas Entertainment for violating her privacy and publicity rights.

Bad Bunny and representatives for his record label have been asked to appear in court to respond to a request for damages in May.

The lawsuit comes almost three years after the Dakiti hitmaker was sued for $40 million by his ex-girlfriend Carliz de La Cruz Hernández, who alleged he had used her voice without permission.

Hernandez claimed she had come up with the phrase "Bad Bunny, baby", which features on her former lover's songs Pa Ti and Dos Mil 16.

That case is still pending.

Rivera and Hernandez have the same legal team, attorneys Jose Marxuach Fagot and Joanna Bocanegra.

