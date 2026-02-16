Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance cleared of broadcast violations following review

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance has been cleared of any broadcast violations following a review by the Federal Communications Commission.

The FCC launched its assessment after Florida Republican congressman Randy Fine sent a letter to FCC chairman Brendan Carr earlier this week, calling the performance "despicable" and claiming it "never should be allowed to be shown on television again."

Fine specifically objected to the lyric "el perico es blanco" from Bad Bunny's track Nuevayol, noting its reference to cocaine.

While several of the artist's songs — including Titi Me Pregunto, Monaco, and Safaera-were broadcast with edits removing references to sexual acts and genitalia, the FCC ultimately found no grounds for further action. Sources told The New York Post that the agency "shelved any additional scrutiny barring further evidence."

US President Donald Trump heavily criticised Bad Bunny's show on Truth Social.

He wrote: "The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, ever!

"It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence.

"Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the USA, and all over the World. "This 'Show' is just a 'slap in the face' to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History! [sic]"

Bad Bunny, 31, took to the stage at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, halfway through the Seattle Seahawks' game against the New England Patriots and performed some of his biggest hits.

The artist — whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — also welcomed guest performers such as Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin onto the stage during his set, which also featured cameos from the likes of Pedro Pascal, Cardi B, Karol G and Jessica Alba.

After the event, Gaga wrote on Instagram: "It was my absolute honour to be a part of Benito's halftime show.

"Thank you Benito for inviting me and thank you to the entire cast for welcoming me onto your stage. I wouldn't miss it for the world."

