Meet Bae Suzy at Singapore's Tsubaki pop-up in July

South Korean singer-actress Bae Suzy will be in Singapore next month.

The 31-year-old star will be making a special appearance at Tsubaki's pop-up at Plaza Singapura Main Atrium on level one on July 17 at 3pm to mark the Japanese haircare brand's 20th anniversary

This will be Suzy's only Southeast Asian stop as their ambassador.

One lucky fan will also win a special opportunity with Suzy and here's how.

From June 12 to July 12, purchase any of the following sets in a single receipt exclusively at Watsons Singapore either in-store or online: A 450ml shampoo and a 450ml conditioner, a 450ml shampoo and 180g repair mask or a Dandruff Care & Repair shampoo and treatment 160g.

Text your name, last four digits of your NRIC, as well as a photo of your receipt to 8012 7628 on WhatsApp.

One winner will be selected via a random draw and announced on July 13. Note that only one entry is allowed per person.

The winner will receive an exclusive on-stage meet-and-greet.

The pop-up will run from July 13 to 26 from 10am to 10pm daily, marking the launch of Tsubaki's new Dandruff Care & Repair range.

You can participate in activities such as interactive salon-inspired experience zones and a personalised hair and scalp analysis.

On July 13 and 17, the pop-up will be closed for a private event up to 5pm.

Suzy is a former member of the girl group Miss A and known for K-dramas such as Dream High (2011), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Start Up (2020) and Anna (2022).

Her last small screen role was in 2025's Genie, Make a Wish, where she reunited with her Uncontrollably Fond (2016) co-star Kim Woo-bin.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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