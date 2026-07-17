Bae Suzy in Singapore for Tsubaki, emphasises importance of self-care: 'Keep to your own pace'

South Korean star Bae Suzy left everyone in a trance when she walked in all smiles with her long silky hair, and behind the flawless appearance is more than just styling sessions.

Suzy, who turns 32 in October, was in Singapore today (July 17) as the brand ambassador for Japanese haircare brand Tsubaki, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

She also met fans at Tsubaki's pop-up event at Plaza Singapura Main Atrium today.

Before her appearance at the mall, she sat down with local media and content creators in a private conference where she shared beauty tips.

"Making sure that my hair stays in a good condition is really important… To make it happen, what's really important is resting. Have a very restful day where you can just relax and be yourself," she said.

Keeping your hair nourished and moisturised matters but so is a healthy mindset, she added.

When asked what message she'd give to women who are striving to balance work, family and their personal goals, Suzy emphasised on "keeping to your own pace" and "not following other people's speed" in life.

She acknowledged that having multiple things to juggle is tough but hoped they "try to have self-care and self-loving time" in their daily lives.

"It will definitely help you boost your own self- confidence," she said.

Suzy was 10 minutes early to her scheduled appearance at Plaza Singapura, and she elegantly walked in to screaming fans who welcomed her in Korean.

The singer-actress is not dubbed the nation's first love in South Korea for nothing — she made sure to make hand-heart gestures in every direction from the stage.

After sharing what she loves about Singapore (chilli crabs and of course, her supporters), Suzy took a few Polaroid photos with lucky fans before the event wrapped up.

Suzy was dubbed the "nation's first love" after her breakout role in the 2012 romance film Architecture 101 also starring South Korean actor Lee Je-hoon.

A former member of the K-pop girl group Miss A, she is also known for shows such as Dream High (2011), While You Were Sleeping (2017), Start Up (2020), Anna (2022), Wonderland (2024) and Genie, Make a Wish (2025).

Tsubaki's pop-up will run till July 26 from 10am to 10pm daily, marking the launch of its new Dandruff Care & Repair range.

You can participate in activities such as interactive salon-inspired experience zones and a personalised hair and scalp analysis.

Watch out for our video interview with Suzy!

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com

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