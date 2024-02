LONDON — Britain's top movie honours, the Bafta Film Awards, were handed out on Sunday (Feb 18) at a ceremony in London.

Below is a list of the winners in the main categories.

Best Film

Oppenheimer

Outstanding British Film

The Zone of Interest

Director

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Leading Actress

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Leading Actor

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Supporting Actress

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Supporting Actor

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall

Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction

Film not in the English language

The Zone of Interest

Documentary

20 Days In Mariupol

Animated Film

The Boy And The Heron

Original Score

Oppenheimer

Ee Rising Star

Mia McKenna-Bruce

ALSO READ: And the winner is... London rolls out red carpet for Bafta Film Awards