Baifern Pimchanok will be appearing at Singapore event on Aug 6, here's how to meet her

Thai actress Baifern Pimchanok will be appearing at an SKII event in Singapore on Aug 6.
PHOTO: Instagram/Baifern Pimchanok
August 05, 2024

Thai actress Baifern Pimchanok Luevisadpaibul is currently on her way to Singapore, and here's how you can meet her.

The 31-year-old, who is the newest face of SKII, will be here for the brand's Crystal Clear Skin is… #ArigatoPitera campaign targeted towards Southeast Asia.

The event will be held tomorrow (Aug 6) at Paragon Shopping Centre, with Baifern scheduled to appear from 5pm to 6pm.

Want to secure a meetup with her? You might want to head down to your nearest SKII counter as soon as possible.

All you have to do is try out their Magic Scan—an AI-powered skin analysis tool—and post a photo of your skin age using SKII's Instagram Story template under their #ArigatoPitera highlight.

Five lucky winners will stand a chance to get up close and personal with Baifern and win a signed bottle of their Facial Treatment Essence.

Baifern rose to fame for her lead role as Nam in the hit movie Crazy Little Thing Called Love (2010).

She was in a high-profile relationship with actor Nine Naphat Siangsomboon from 2022 to 2024. The latter confirmed their breakup in a press conference on July 4.

Today, she posted photos of herself at Suvarnabhumi Airport on Instagram, writing: "I’m so excited to see you there, SG."

