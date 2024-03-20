Barbie Hsu accuses ex-husband Wang Xiaofei of adultery and violence: 'I received many compromising photos of you with other women'

In an explosive post on her social media platforms this afternoon (March 20), Taiwanese actress-host Barbie Hsu claimed that her ex-husband, Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, was the one who cheated in their marriage, not her.

The post came after Xiaofei, 42, made multiple claims in Taiwan court yesterday that Barbie had used his credit card to purchase luxury goods, items for her subsequent marriage and presents to send to South Korea, hinting that they were for her current husband, Korean musician Koo Jun-yup.

Barbie, 47, wrote in her latest post: "The person who was unfaithful in our marriage is you, not me. After our divorce, I did vent my anger by using your credit card a few times, but that was permitted with your signature.

"The main point is that I did not use your card to purchase anything for my husband (Jun-yup)."

How it started

Barbie brought Xiaofei to court for revealing her and their children's personal information in his Weibo post in 2022.

In December that year, Barbie revealed her financial transactions, claiming that she bought two properties in Taipei with her own money. In retaliation, Xiaofei posted their divorce agreement on his own Weibo account, which also disclosed other confidential information such as Barbie's residential address, bank account details and the names of their two children — son Hsi-lin, seven, and daughter Hsi-yueh, nine.

In April 2023, he exposed the exterior of the children's school building and their school uniforms after sharing a post of himself picking them up.

In May, during Hsi-lin's birthday, he revealed their faces by posting photos of them on his Douyin account.

According to Taiwanese media, Barbie and Xiaofei reportedly have a mutual agreement to safeguard their children's privacy by not showing their faces on social media.

In court yesterday, Xiaofei claimed that Barbie's post in December 2022 was fabricated to create the impression that he did not care for their children.

He claimed to be a father who loves his children very much and had travelled between China and Taiwan hundreds of times since 2014 to care for them. During this period, he said he spent about NT$320 million (S$13.5 million) to provide for Barbie and their children.

Xiaofei also defended himself by claiming that he posted the divorce agreement, accidentally revealing their personal details, because he felt angry and wronged by Barbie's accusations.

Barbie accuses Xiaofei of domestic violence and infidelity

In Barbie's latest post, she also talked about her former mother-in-law Zhang Lan's accusation that former television host Blackie Chen had assaulted Xiaofei.

In November 2021, Zhang Lan said in a livestream that her son was once beaten by Blackie, but a few hours later, she released an apology video, claiming that she had identified the wrong person. The apology video was also taken down later.

In her post, Barbie claimed that Xiaofei had actually pushed her sister when he was drunk.

When Barbie, who was pregnant at the time, tried to stop him, he also pushed her to the ground and wanted to hit her with a hardcover book.

"Blackie stopped you from hurting me, he did not beat you," she claimed.

Barbie also accused Xiaofei of infidelity, which ultimately ended their marriage of 10 years in 2021.

She shared: "I received many compromising photos of you with other women and it was a huge blow for me! That was when I understood why you were always rushing between the two countries."

Barbie said that when Zhang Lan found out about it, she persuaded Barbie not to get a divorce and denied Xiaofei had cheated on her.

She claimed that when photos of Zhang Lan with Chinese actress Zhang Yingying — who was later rumoured to be Xiaofei's girlfriend — appeared in the news the next day, the former denied that she knew Yingying and continuously insulted the younger woman.

"After this, you (Xiaofei) revealed publicly that you were already in a relationship with her and she is your benefactor," Barbie wrote.

She continued: "Ten years of marriage, including two deaths and one serious injury. The issue about swiping your card, it's funny now that I think of it. The amount that I lent and contributed to you is much more than that. What I spent by swiping your card was actually my own hard-earned money."

While Barbie did not explain what she meant about the 'deaths' and 'injury', netizens speculated that she could be referring to her two miscarriages and how her body was hurt as a result, as well as being admitted to ICU when giving birth to their son.

Barbie ended the post with: "In the future, I will no longer respond to the various smears you created and will hand the matter over fully to the law."

Her mother Huang Chunmei has also spoken to reporters about the messy situation.

She told Taiwanese publication Star.Setn in a report today that Xiaofei actually owes Barbie and her millions of dollars for setting up a business when they first got married and he hasn't paid them back.

Chunmei said: "If he doesn't return it in this life, he'd have to return it in his next."

She added: "He was my son-in-law, but he seems to think that since we helped him, he doesn't need to return the money anymore… People should still have humanity. For the sake of the children, I'll see whether he has a conscience."

Xiaofei denies accusations

Xiaofei has hit back at Barbie's accusations in a Weibo post, admitting he had pushed her sister because he was upset but denied hitting the two of them.

"The truth is, you had a hallucination and you hit me with a knife, a golf club and wine bottles. There was proof and witnesses. Afterwards, you said you forgot about it and had mistaken me for your father. I never said anything against you."

