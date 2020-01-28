Barbie Hsu buys 10,000 masks to send to Wuhan - and other celebs helping in fight against Wuhan virus

Barbie Hsu with her husband Wang Xiaofei.
PHOTO: Weibo/汪小菲
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

The Chinese New Year celebrations may still be going on, but the Wuhan virus has definitely cast an ominous shadow over it.

Which is why over the CNY weekend, celebrities have taken to supporting the cause to fight the virus.

In a Weibo post yesterday (Jan 27), Barbie Hsu's husband Wang Xiaofei revealed that the 43-year-old Taiwanese actress bought 10,000 masks that will be donated to Wuhan.

He wrote: "My wife is also a Taiwanese and she bought 10,000 masks in Japan. Today, we're sending it to a contact of mine in Wuhan and he'll help us to donate it. Moving forward, we will find more professional surgical face masks in Japan."

PHOTO: Screengrab from Weibo

Another high-profile artiste was said to have contributed as well.

It was reported by Chinese media that Hong Kong actor Louis Koo donated RMB 10 million (S$1.9 million) to the Wuhan Benevolent General Association to help purchase medical supplies. However, when contacted by Hong Kong's Apple Daily, the 49-year-old's representatives said that they have "no comment".

Aside from Louis, Chinese artistes themselves have also banded together to support Wuhan.

Singer Han Hong, 48, organised a charity drive with celebrities such as actress Sun Li, actor-model Chen Xiao, and Taiwanese actress-singer Michelle Chen donating to the cause.

Han Hong said on Weibo that the first batch of medical supplies have already arrived at Tongji Hospital in Wuhan, while the second batch of medical supplies are en route to eight different hospitals in Wuhan.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Weibo

Additionally, Chinese actor Zhu Yilong, who is from Wuhan, was reported to have donated RMB 1 million to the Wuhan Benevolent General Association, but that wasn't the only thing the 31-year-old has done.

When a doctor in Wuhan posted about being on "24-hour standby" and how she couldn't join her family for the Chinese New Year, she tagged Yilong in the post and asked him for words of encouragement because she was feeling scared herself. The actor responded to her request and wrote: "You can do it! It's been hard on you. You have to protect yourself so you can help more people."

The original post by the doctor in Wuhan. PHOTO: Weibo
Zhu Yilong's response to the doctor. PHOTO: Weibo

Meanwhile, a picture of a bank transfer statement led many to assume that Chinese actress Fan Bingbing also did her part for her country. The picture, which is circulating on Weibo, shows the actress' name and a transfer of RMB 500,000 to the Wuhan Benevolent General Association.

The statement was dated Jan 26.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities Wuhan virus

TRENDING

Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Thousands left Wuhan for Singapore, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Tokyo
Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei
Wuhan virus: 2 new confirmed cases in Singapore, bringing total to 7; no entry or transit for new visitors from Hubei
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Ip Ching, son of legendary kungfu master Ip Man, died on first day of Chinese New Year
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Thai dad leaves kids in car, returns to find woman ransacking it
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient&#039;s NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Raffles Medical investigates photo of patient's NRIC amid claims of Wuhan virus case at its clinic
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Child born in November or December: Is his learning ability slower than a January kid?
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Judge acquits woman of failing to provide safe working environment for maid
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for &#039;tasty&#039; bats
Chinese online host apologises for travel show plug for 'tasty' bats
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Internet laughs at antics of inattentive woman who got knocked down by carpark gantry arm
Kneeling down to &#039;bai nian&#039;? &#039;Twinning&#039; on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Kneeling down to 'bai nian'? 'Twinning' on outfits? Tay Ping Hui and other celebs on their favourite CNY traditions
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
Wuhan virus: Experts warn against complacency in Indonesia
&#039;Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you&#039;re tired
'Tis the season not to skip sex: Try these positions when you're tired

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
$2 Daiso portable mahjong set, 70% off Royal Sporting House and other deals this week
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that&#039;s not hotpot, McDonald&#039;s, KFC or Malay food
What to eat on the 1st and 2nd day of CNY that's not hotpot, McDonald's, KFC or Malay food
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Singapore influencers Xiaxue, Pxdkitty go head to head in battle of the magnetic lashes
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that&#039;s not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos
Things to do this CNY weekend in Singapore that's not eating, visiting or collecting ang baos

Home Works

House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

15-year-old Chinese &#039;grandma&#039; gets plastic surgery to look her age
15-year-old Chinese 'grandma' gets plastic surgery to look her age
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer&#039;s wallet containing $800
This Made My Day: Cleaner returns cinemagoer's wallet containing $800
Maid forces baby&#039;s hand into boiling pot, says agency told her to do it
MOM investigating agency after maid forces baby's hand into boiling pot
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess

SERVICES