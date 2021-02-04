Baron Zemo's costume in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier revealed in new trading cards

Our best look at Baron Zemo’s costume in The Falcon And The Winter Soldier arrives in the form of trading cards from Marvel Collect! by Topps.

It has been over a year since we had our first look of actor Daniel Brühl in his Baron Zemo costume back in December 2019 who donned a heavy fur-collared coat in the leak set photos. He personally teased a blurry image of him in a mask on Instagram.

Fortunately for the fans this time, we finally get to see the Sokovian villain sporting his iconic purple mask in glory.

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

Although still missing his grandiose crown from the comics, it does have the signature fur trimmings. The costume is definitely leaning towards a modern take rather than his medieval enrobing predecessor.

Together with his reveal are costume reveals of Wyatt Russel’s John F. Walker aka US Agent, recurring actors Sebastian Stan’s Winter Soldier, and Anthony Mackie’s Falcon.

Rather than adorning the black outfit, US Agent is wearing a navy blue theme costume much more similar to Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will be releasing on Disney+ March 19, 2021.

