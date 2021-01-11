Barry Gibb regrets he and brothers Robin and Maurice didn't get along well before their deaths

Barry Gibb lost his younger siblings - Robin Gibb, who died in 2012 from cancer, and Maurice Gibb, who died in 2003 from a heart attack - and he admits he has never found "peace" with the fact that he and his brothers didn't really get along with one another before their passing and is something that he will always regret.

The How Deep Is Your Love singer shared: "My only regret is that we weren't great pals at the end. Maurice was gone in two days, and we weren't getting on very well.

"Robin and I functioned musically, but we never functioned in any other way. We were brothers, but we weren't really friends. You never find peace really with that. I always feel their presence, but more so on stage than any other time."

Barry found it difficult to make music after his siblings' passing.

Speaking to The Times magazine, he said: "Robin wanted us to be the Bee Gees after Mo passed and I couldn't handle that. I said, 'We can be Barry and Robin, we can be Robin and Barry, but we can't be the Bee Gees without Mo.'

"And then, after Robin himself died, I didn't want to do anything for a while. I didn't have the heart. I just didn't want to carry on on my own. I didn't know where I was going. I didn't know if I wanted to play anymore or make anymore records. I spent at least a year just not understanding any of it - anything to do with life, anything to do with losing brothers or family members.

"[Linda] said, 'Why don't you get off your arse? You know what you can do. Go and do it. Stop floundering and turning yourself off to everything.'"