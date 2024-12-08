Barry Keoghan cannot take any more online 'hatred' after split from Sabrina Carpenter

Barry Keoghan cannot take any more online "hatred" in the wake of his split from Sabrina Carpenter.

The 32-year-old actor parted ways from songstress Sabrina, 25, earlier this week after just over a year of dating.

Amid refuted accusations that he has been unfaithful towards her, he has deactivated his Instagram and begged trolls online to stop destroying the reputation he was worked "extremely hard" to build.

On Saturday (Dec 7) night, he wrote on X: "I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to.

"I have to respond now because it's getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed. I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work.

"The messages I have received no person should ever have to read them. Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine.

"Dragging my character and everything I worked extremely hard for and stand for."

The actor - who has been open about having spent his childhood in the care system in his native Ireland - has two-year-old son Brando with his ex-partner Alyson Sandro and begged social media users to be "respectful" as the little one will have to read all of this in years to come.

He added: "Talking about how I was a heroine baby and how I grew up and dragging my dear mother into it also.

"Knocking on my grannies door.

"Sitting outside my baby boys house intimidating them. Thats crossing a line.

"Each and every day I work harder to push myself on every level to be the healthiest and strongest person for that boy. I want

to provide opportunities for him to learn, fail and grow. I want him to be able to look up to his daddy, to have full trust in me and know I will have his back no matter what.

I need you to remember he has to read qll of this about his father when he is older.

Please be respectful to all

Thank u x"(sic)

Sabrina cast Barry in the music video for Please Please Please over the summer and recently wrapped the North American leg of her Short n Sweet tour and will hit Europe in March 2025, whilst her former partner is currently working on a film version of Peaky Blinders for Netflix.

Sources close to Barry then insisted he was "very present" throughout their relationship as he balanced their romance with being a father to his two-year-old son Brando, who he has with ex-girlfriend Alyson Sandro.

The insider told People: "He was a fantastic boyfriend to her and was very present through all she was going through as her career took off - he worked very hard to be there for her when she needed someone most. They had a great relationship and he really cared deeply about her - which you could see via the comments he would often leave on her Instagram page."

"He is at his strongest and happiest and is the best version of himself to date. He has been very resilient and triumphed through a lot to be in this place. He worked hard to get here and remains focused - and though he and Sabrina are on a break - that isn't setting him back in any way - he has a lot of fortitude."

The source also insisted that cheating did not play a part in their split.

The insider said: "He was always very faithful to her from the start, there was no third party involved in their break or at any other point in their relationship. Reports indicating otherwise are entirely fabricated."