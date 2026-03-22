Barry Keoghan considered quitting acting due to abuse over his looks

Barry Keoghan has considered quitting acting due to abuse over his looks.

The 33-year-old Peaky Blinders star admitted he can't stop himself from seeking out what people say about him online but it is becoming a huge problem and makes him no longer want to be on screen.

He told SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up: "'I think I removed myself from online, but I'm still a curious human being that wants to go on and, if I attend an event or if I go somewhere, you want to see how it was received. And it's not nice. There's a lot of hate online. It's a lot of abuse of how I look.

"I say this being absolute pure and honest to you, it's becoming a problem. So yeah, I don't have to hide away because I am hiding away. I don't have to go to places because I actually don't go to places because of these things. But when that starts leaking into your art, it becomes a problem because then you don't even want to be on screen anymore."

Barry is also worried about his three-year-old son Brando growing up and reading the comments.

He said: "It is disappointing for the fans, but it's also disappointing that my little boy has to read all of this stuff when he gets older."

Back in 2024, Barry deactivated his Instagram account due to "lies, hatred and disgusting commentary" over his split from Sabrina Carpenter.

He wrote on X: "I can only sit and take so much. My name has been dragged across the internet in ways I usually don't respond to.

"I have to respond now because it's getting to a place where there are too many lines being crossed.

"I deactivated my account because I can no longer let this stuff distract from my family and my work. The messages I have received – no person should ever have to read them.

"Absolute lies, hatred, disgusting commentary about my appearance, character, how I am as a parent and every other inhumane thing you can imagine."

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