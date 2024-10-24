Bastille's Dan Smith enlists mum to sing on new album

Bastille's Dan Smith has enlisted his mum to sing on the group's new album.

The 38-year-old frontman asked his mother to contribute to the band's new tune Telegraph Road, which was inspired by a poem his father wrote about the plight of homelessness.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It was really, really nice.

"It's a lovely thing to have on the record."

Dan's mum recorded backing vocals for the song on her birthday this year, and it will appear on their upcoming album &.

The star's mother is no stranger to singing, as she toured as a folk singer to raise funds for her time at university.

Dan's collaboration with his mum comes after it was reported last year that he had been teaming up with Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall to pen songs, after they attended a writers retreat together.

A source told the publication: "Jade and Dan have met each other a few times over the years when they've been at the same events.

"But they weren't really mates until they ended up on this retreat together with a load of other songwriters and they teamed up to come up with ideas.

"They hit it off and produced some strong tracks. Some of them have already been offered to other artists, so it's only a matter of time before they get snapped up."

Jade went on to release her debut solo single Angel of My Dreams, in July, and it peaked at number seven in the UK Singles Chart.

Last year, Bastille signed a fresh record deal with EMI and said they had "multiple projects" in the pipeline.

