Batgirl casts Ivory Aquino as first trans DC feature film character

After finding a comics-accurate costume, Barbara Gordon has officially found her roommate! Ivory Aquino (Tales of the City, When We Rise) has been cast in the DC and HBO Max feature film Batgirl as Alysia Yeoh, the best friend of the titular superhero (played by Leslie Grace).

Both Aquino and Yeoh are transgender, marking the first time a live-action DC Comics feature film features a trans character. Yeoh was created by writer Gail Simone and artist Ardian Syaf. She first appeared in a 2011 issue of Batgirl.

News of Aquino's casting first leaked online in mid-January after Grace posted a photo from the set of the film to her Instagram story. Jones tagged Aquino and captioned the shot with "Barbara and Alysia 😍🦇".

While the plot is still under wraps, Batgirl will centre on Gotham City police commissioner Jim Gordon's (J.K. Simmons) daughter, Barbara. Aquino joins previously announced cast members including Brendan Fraser, Michael Keaton and Jacob Scipio.

Batgirl is directed by Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.