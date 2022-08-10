Batgirl director gives fans a glimpse of Michael Keaton's Batman with Barbara Gordon

The unfortunate news of the cancellation of Batgirl sent waves throughout the entertainment industry, but for fans, perhaps the loss of the chance to see Michael Keaton back in the cowl of Batman was the greatest loss.

While we most certainly will not see Bruce Wayne in that regard, Batgirl director Adil El Arbi has made some wishes come true by showing an image of Leslie Grace’s heroine standing face to face with Michael Keaton’s Batman.

PHOTO: Twitter

Taking to Instagram, the image shared showed both Grace and Keaton in full costumes against the backdrop of a gloomy Gotham City, together with El Arbi. The Batgirl film would have seen Keaton return as Batman for the first time since the Tim Burton era of the Dark Knight. Keaton will also be donning the suit for the upcoming Flash movie as well.

Unfortunately, as things panned out, it will be a longer wait to see Keaton’s portrayal of Batman, although even that is not a sure thing as the Flash movie has its own set of problems to deal with. Keaton was also expected to show up in the Aquaman sequel, although reports stated that his scenes were discarded and reshot with Ben Affleck returning instead.

With the cancellation of Batgirl, fans will have to make do with their head cannon when it comes to Keaton’s Batman for now. The rough times of the DCEU and Warner Bros. look set to continue for the foreseeable future, but here’s hoping things get sorted out and the studios get a much better grip of things in the future.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.