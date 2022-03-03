The Batman has a post credits scene, but it's not worth waiting for

Every superhero fan knows that at the end of a movie, you don’t leave immediately because there will always, always, be a post-credit, so it’s no surprise that Matt Reeves' The Batman has one too.

Except, it’s not entirely worth staying the additional 10 minutes for.

Oftentimes, post-credits tease and hint at what could be next for our heroes and foes, or what’s next for the universe. The post-credit to David Ayer’s Suicide Squad teased the gathering of the Justice League which was later explored in, you guessed it, Justice League. Other times, post-credit scenes are just an additional few laughs like Harley Quinn joking about how Batman f**** bats at the end of Birds of Prey. The Batman post-credits did neither.

In the new movie's post-credit, viewers get a link to Riddler's 'secret website' where visitors can have a chat with the villain and attempt to answer his riddles. The website isn’t entirely new information to fans who have been following the movie closely. The link to the website was shared in late December 2021, months before the movie’s release.

Although the post-credit scene isn’t revealing of what’s in store for the Dark Knight and other characters like Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, director Reeves says that discussions on a potential sequel movie have begun.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson as the titular character, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin and John Turturro as Carmine Falcone.

The Batman releases on March 3, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.