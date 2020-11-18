The Batman HBO Max TV series loses showrunner over 'creative differences'

Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max will now need to find a new showrunner for its upcoming Batman TV series. This comes after the departure of Terence Winter, who was poised to write and serve as showrunner for the drama series based off Matt Reeves’ The Batman movie.

The Hollywood Reporter states that Winter’s decision to leave was due to “creative differences” as his vision for the drama were not in line with what Reeves and the producers had in mind.

The as-of-yet untitled Batman TV series first received a straight-to-series order this past summer, and was to serve as a companion to The Batman film by Matt Reeves starring Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader himself.

The series will build upon the film’s analysis of the multiple layers of corruption in Gotham City, with a focus on the Gotham police department. Reeves shared that the show will be told from the point of view of a crooked cop, and serves as a prequel to his movie where a “masked vigilante” is just starting to “unsettle the city”.

“This is an amazing opportunity, not only to expand the vision of the world I am creating in the film, but to explore it in the kind of depth and detail that only a longform format can afford,” Reeves said (via Variety).

The Batman spinoff series will be produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions alongside Warner Bros. Television, and will be executive produced by 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski and Adam Kassan, with Rafi Crohn on as co-executive producer.

