The Batman hitting HBO Go and HBO Max on April 18

The Batman is finally premiering on HBO Go! The blockbuster will launch on the streaming service on April 18, 2022.

The Matt Reeves-directed superhero movie stars Robert Pattinson as the titular character, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon. The movie has grossed US$735 million (S$1 million) worldwide and received flying reviews from fans and critics.

The Batman is set in the second year of Batman's vigilantism as he establishes himself as the sole embodiment of vengeance amongst the citizens of Gotham City. When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld.

As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

In other news, HBO Max has two The Batman spinoff series in the pipeline. The Penguin will see Farrell reprise his villainous role from the film as one of Gotham's legendary kingpins. The other series will focus on an Arkham Asylum horror story.

