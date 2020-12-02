BBC to make Greta Thunberg documentary series

17-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (centre) holds a placard reading 'School strike for Climate' during a climate strike against governmental inaction towards climate breakdown and environmental pollution in Lausanne, on January 17, 2020.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

The BBC said Monday it will make a new documentary series with the teenage Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg, charting her life and exploring the science behind climate change.

"The series will follow Greta's international crusade, which takes her to the front line of climate change in some of the most extraordinary places on Earth, as she explores what actions could be taken to limit climate change and the damage it causes," BBC Studios said.

The series will see the 17-year-old meet scientists, politicians and business moguls, challenging them to make changes, the broadcaster's commercial content arm added.

"The films will also chart her own journey into adulthood as she continues to be confronted by the real world consequences of inaction," it said.

They will also "share some of the quiet moments as she writes the impactful speeches that are now broadcast and analysed around the world, as she lives a teenage life like no other".

Thunberg's climate struggle began quietly in August 2018 when she skipped school for the first three weeks, and then on Fridays to spend the day outside Sweden's parliament with a sign labelled "School strike for climate".

Her activism has since attracted the attention of millions of young people across the globe.

"Climate change is probably the most important issue of our lives, so it feels timely to make an authoritative series that explores the facts and science behind this complex subject," said Rob Liddell, BBC Studios' executive producer.

"To be able to do this with Greta is an extraordinary privilege, getting an inside view on what it's like being a global icon and one of the most famous faces on the planet."

