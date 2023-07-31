'Be an angel in heaven': Elva Hsiao chokes back tears at Coco Lee's memorial service

Taiwanese pop singer Elva Hsiao has been away from the limelight for over a year.

This afternoon (July 31), the 43-year-old appeared at late singer Coco Lee's memorial service at the Hong Kong Funeral Home, where she wept and had to choke back tears to deliver a touching eulogy.

When Elva hit a wall in her career many years ago and did not know what to do, it was her childhood idol Coco who gave her motivation and inspired her to perform again.

Elva said shakily: "She told me then, 'All the best to you, you are so talented, so good at dancing, you are so good at this, you got to come back and perform. You have to come back, Elva'."

Coming from a single-parent family, where Elva always had to play the part of the elder sister, she added that she was especially touched when Coco told her that Elva could treat her like her elder sister.

Elva said: "Coco told me that I was just like her younger sister and I could confide in her if I had any issues and she would protect me. She said that it would only be between the two of us, so don't worry and she would keep chatting with me."

She added: "I will keep on dancing and singing for you and shine for you, you are my greatest star, my queen and goddess forever. You are my everything. I love you. Be an angel in heaven and we will meet once again as angels in heaven. I love you Coco, forever."

Elva's eulogy was one of the many heart-wrenching and tear-jerking tributes that were heard today at Coco's memorial service, which was broadcast live on the latter's sister Nancy's YouTube channel from 4pm.

In the hall where Coco's memorial service was held, guests dressed in black and seated on white chairs were surrounded by white flower wreaths made up of lilies, carnations and sunflowers sent by family, friends and fans.

Reporters on the ground spotted wreaths that were sent by Taiwanese singer-songwriter David Tao, Taiwanese singer A-Mei and Chinese singer Han Hong.

Coco's brown casket is placed at the front of the hall, surrounded by a sea of pink, purple and white flowers.

Coco died on July 5 at the age of 48 years old. Based on earlier reports, she was bleeding profusely from her left wrist when she came out of her bathroom on July 2 and was in a coma when she was sent to Queen Mary Hospital for emergency treatment.

At the memorial service, Nancy, dressed in a black dress and stockings, bowed three times at Coco's casket, before proceeding to deliver her eulogy.

Speaking in a combination of English and Mandarin, Nancy said that it was hard to put into words for what she had to say.

She shared: "To put it simply, the place that my sister has gone to will be a place full of smiles and love. Wherever my sister has gone, she will be touched by her infectious smile and kind heart. I know it will be quite difficult to behave as such today, so I am going to keep this really short.

"I am going to borrow a line from my late sister Coco, she often used that line whenever she was at her concert. She would say, 'You could have chosen to go anywhere, but today you chose to come here to be with me. For that, I thank all of you.' Thank you."

Veteran Hong Kong singer Jenny Tseng, 70, revealed something heart-wrenching in her eulogy: "Coco and I had a dinner date scheduled for tonight. It was supposed to happen right at this time. I don't like how she is meeting me right now. I'm very angry, I'm very unhappy and she has left me heartbroken."

More that 40 celebrities, directors and music producers also paid their tributes to Coco in a video montage that was played at the beginning of the livestream. All of them remembered Coco as someone who was kind, humble and had a "bright smile".

Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai shared that she first met Coco on a flight when she was still a newbie. Jolin said that Coco greeted her warmly, which led Jolin to think that her idol was "such a humble person".

The 42-year-old added: "The next time I worked with her, I found that her professionalism, warmth and passion about performing made me learn a lot from her. I felt very, very sad that we had to part so early. I will continue with her spirits and hope that she is in the place she loved the most and continue to spread her joy and warmth. Thank you Coco."

Veteran actor Jackie Chan, 69, also shared: "Today is the day that we have to say goodbye to Coco. I would never have thought about this day where I have to say something like this here. My heart feels really sad… For those of us who are her fans, Coco is someone who was a warm, enthusiastic and kind-hearted friend who cared about her friends, and it is because of that, we are unable to accept the fact that she is gone.

"I believe that everyone is feeling the same as me now. Coco, you will be in our hearts forever. We hope that you are singing and dancing in heaven. When we think of you, we will look at the stars and I believe that you will be one of the stars that shine brightly in the sky. Have a good journey."

Hong Kong singer-songwriter G.E.M, 31, teared up as she paid her tribute: "Coco was someone who was very sweet and one of the nicest seniors that I have come across in my life. I felt very fortunate to be able to get to know someone like her and be able to interact with her, perform with her on stage, and play together with her off stage.

"I really hope from the bottom of my heart that she is in heaven where there is no pain and only happiness, where she is really loved and saved. I miss her so much and love her so much. It's so bad that I won't see her again and I miss you."

Taiwanese filmmaker Ang Lee, 68, said: "Whenever I think about Coco, I will think about the time we were at the Oscars. Before presenting onstage, she looked at me and said, "I am the first Asian to be performing here onstage. I must sing wholeheartedly.' The cute image that she had still stays in my heart.

"For someone who was so bubbly, sociable and positive who had to leave so early, we really feel that it is a pity and we will miss her very much. Coco, please rest well."

Local singer-songwriter JJ Lin, 42, also paid his tribute: "Dear Coco, thank you for being such a bright, shiny star. You would greet everyone with your warmth smile, so full of love and energy, that we sometimes forget that you had your struggles too. Thank you for being such a warrior and inspiration to all of us.

"There is no better way to say goodbye and I wish we never had to. I wish life would have been gentler towards you. I wished I had more time just to hang out and make some more music with you. I will miss you Coco. Rest in peace."

Veteran Hong Kong singer-actor Andy Lau, 61, said: "I have known Coco for 20 to 30 years… She is someone who always had a very genuine and warm smile and brought happiness to those around her. She was just like my younger sister who was kind and innocent. I have also performed onstage with her before. I think everyone can feel it, we were all captivated by her performance.

"She transformed from an innocent younger sister to a superstar. All of these we will remember in our hearts and never go away. Because of your strength and kindness, I believe that the world has become a better place. I will miss you. I love you."

Taiwanese-American singer-songwriter Wang Leehom, 47, shared that Coco was the person who bought him his first cup of Starbucks coffee when it first opened in Taiwan in 1998. Throughout the years, he had also learnt a lot from her as a singer and performer.

He said: "Although Coco was not tall, once she stood on stage, she was a giant. I still feel that her aura was incredible. Coco not only taught me about producing [music], which spurred my ambition to perform, she also taught me about details.

"For example, one day in the office, she brought drinks for everyone. When I told her that it was good and asked her what it was, she replied in her cheery voice, 'Starbucks Mocha Frappuccino'. I was thinking whether she was speaking Italian then. You see, Starbucks came to Taiwan in 1998 and she was the first to go and get it for everyone. I will always remember that Coco bought me my first cup of Starbucks.

"From concerts to buying a cup of coffee, Coco could always touch your heart. This is her exceptional talent and will forever be in the hearts of her fans and friends. Thanks Coco. God bless you always."

Coco's funeral proceedings will be livestream tomorrow from 9.30am on Nancy's YouTube channel.

