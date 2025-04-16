'Be strict with yourself, generous to others': Shu Qi turns 49, shares wishes and musings about life

Taiwanese actress Shu Qi turned 49 today (April 16), and compared to her fancy birthday celebration last year, it seems she chose to be lowkey this time.

In a Weibo post today, the movie star attached a selfie of herself with her husband, Hong Kong actor-director Stephen Fung who threw her a lavish birthday banquet in 2024. They appear to be having a small birthday cake at home.

"When you reach a certain age, your expectations of life become simpler. The ambitions you once had have all been worn away... You just want to live every moment well, know how to reflect, and understand better the hard-earned things in daily life," she wrote in the caption.

"I know how to cherish people and things, I know that when I don't get what I want after working hard, I don't have to get so worked up. I know how to let go and bless others, and think from other people's point of view".

She added that the happiest life is one that's "simple, worry-free and healthy", and understands if she gets something, it would be due to her luck. If she doesn't, it's her fate.

"If you have time to complain, you might as well find a cafe, have a cup of coffee, look at the scenery outside, and not think about anything," Shu Qi said.

She concluded the post with a tribute to her mother for giving birth to her and sacrificing her dreams to live an "ordinary life" as a wife and mother.

"May every living thing be treated with kindness and I hope everyone who loves me will be treated with kindness and happiness. The third wish is for myself: to be strict with myself, generous to others, be cheerful and speak with love."

