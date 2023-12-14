The Beach Boys' Jeffrey Foskett dies at 67

The Beach Boys star Jeffrey Foskett has died aged 67.

Best known as a touring and studio musician for Brian Wilson and his iconic group since the 1980s, he was known as the "vice-principal" of the 1960s band for keeping them on the road.

Devastated Beach Boys co-founder Brian, 81, confirmed Jeffrey's death, which came after a battle with anaplastic thyroid cancer, by saying on Instagram: "I'm so heartbroken that my dear friend Jeff Foskett has passed.

"Jeff was always there for me when we toured and we couldn't have done it without him. Jeff was one of the most talented guys I ever knew.

"He was a great musical leader and guitarist and he could sing like an angel. I first met Jeff in 1976 when he knocked on my door in Bel Air and I invited him in, and we were friends ever since.

"I don't know what else to say. Love and Mercy to Jeff's family and friends, we will remember him forever."

In March 2023, Jeffrey posted a video of himself on the web ringing the bell at a cancer ward after a round of radiation trials, and called himself one of "God's walking miracles".

The musician added that after four years of battling cancer, the treatment had left him "thriving".

Born in San Jose, California, Jeffrey started playing in bands in his teen years. He tracked down The Beach Boys as he loved the group so much and befriended Brian before he joined the band on the road for decades of tours.

Alongside his bell-ringing video, shot at a cancer hospital in Houston, Jeffrey wrote: "I rang the bell on Friday, March 3 after completing my second round of radiation. Some of the past four years have been trying (I guess that's why it's called a clinical trial.)

"It tries your body, mind and spirit but it has left me thriving and most importantly able to meet my Grandson Domenic.

"I don't often post on social [media] but I thought this milestone was significant. Thank you to all of you for your prayers. They work! I am living proof.

"I am one of God's walking miracles. God bless you all and God bless MD Anderson."

ALSO READ: Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Andre Braugher dies at 61