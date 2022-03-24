25-year-old Thai star of Netflix series The Stranded dies in his sleep

Thai actor Beam Papangkorn Lerkchaleampote died yesterday (March 23) at the age of 25.

According to media reports, Beam died in his sleep and his mother was the first to discover his body.

Officials are investigating the cause of death.

Beam rose to fame after starring in the 2015 boy love film Water Boyy: The Movie, where he played a handsome swimmer.

He acted in several dramas afterwards, including the 2019 Netflix series The Stranded, where he played the main lead Kraam, a student from an elite school who survives a tsunami and ends up stranded on a remote island with his classmates.

His latest work was in last year's drama Duang Jai Nai Montra where he took on a guest role.

Anupart Luangsodsai, Beam's co-star in Water Boyy: The Movie, left a heartfelt Instagram post expressing his grief: "I didn't think it was real, my friend. At least you and I were in some part of each other's lives.

"I'm glad to be your friend, work with you and travel with you. I want to work with you again, but there won't be another chance. Don't worry anymore, my friend. Rest in peace."

A few Thai actors also left their condolences on Beam's recent Instagram post.

Krist Perawat Sangpotirat: “Sleep well, darling. Let’s play music again.”

