The Bear actress Abby Elliott files divorce

Abby Elliott has split from her husband.

The Bear actress has filed for divorce from Bill Kennedy after almost 10 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split.

According to documents obtained by Us Weekly magazine, Abby is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their two children, Edith, five, and three-year-old William, as well as spousal support and the cost of her legal fees from Bill.

The 39-year-old actress has asked for the court's authority to grant the writer-and-producer spousal support be terminated.

Their official date of separation is listed in the documents as 8 July.

Last year, Abby — who met Bill on the set of Sex Ed — spoke about her "devastating" chemical pregnancy loss — where an embryo attaches to the uterine wall but then stops developing — while undergoing IVF to further expand her family.

She told Parents magazine: "It was very early, and it was still devastating.

"I had a difficult time talking about it with people because the voice in my head was saying, 'Well, it was early!' or, 'At least you weren't further along!'

"And then the term 'chemical' on top of it makes you feel almost like it was just the wrong formula in a test tube."

Abby was thankful for the support she received from a fertility clinic when she had struggled to get pregnant.

She said: "It wasn't working. We never got pregnant naturally.

"So we went to a clinic, and they told us, 'After all the tests, you guys have to go straight to IVF.' Specifically ICSI, which is where sperm is directly injected into the egg. Because we had that information, that saved us a lot of time, blood, sweat and tears."

But she noted undergoing IVF was a "full-time" job.

She said: "I kind of let everything about it dictate my happiness. You're hopeful that it's going to work out, especially when you hear the positive news, but you never know because you also hear stories of it not working out."

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