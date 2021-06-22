The Beatles: Get Back documentary by Peter Jackson will debut on Disney+

The Walt Disney Studios, Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films Productions Ltd. have announced that Disney+ will bring The Beatles: Get Back, a Disney+ Original documentary series directed by Peter Jackson, to fans and music lovers worldwide.

Because of the wealth of tremendous footage Peter Jackson has reviewed, which he has spent the past three years restoring and editing, “The Beatles: Get Back” will be presented as three separate episodes. Each episode is approximately two hours in length, rolling out over three days, Nov 25, 26 and 27, exclusively on Disney+.

Peter Jackson commented, “In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals.

''It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it’s not nostalgia - it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

He added, “I’m very grateful to The Beatles, Apple Corps and Disney for allowing me to present this story in exactly the way it should be told. I’ve been immersed in this project for nearly three years, and I’m very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it.”

The documentary takes audiences back in time to the band’s intimate recording sessions during a pivotal moment in music history.

The documentary showcases the warmth, camaraderie and creative genius that defined the legacy of the iconic foursome, compiled from over 60 hours of unseen footage shot in January 1969 by Michael Lindsay-Hogg and more than 150 hours of unheard audio, all of which has been brilliantly restored. Amazingly, Peter Jackson is the only person in 50 years to have been given access to these private film archives.

The Beatles: Get Back is being made with the enthusiastic support of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon and Olivia Harrison.

Ahead of the documentary’s Disney+ debut, Apple Corps Ltd./Callaway Arts & Entertainment will also release The Beatles: Get Back book on Oct 12.

The 240-page hardcover complements the Get Back documentary with transcriptions of The Beatles’ recorded conversations and hundreds of exclusive, never before published photos from the three weeks of sessions. The collectible book will be published in nine international language editions, including English.

