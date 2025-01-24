The Beatles receive their first Brit Award nomination in over 40 years

The Beatles have received their first Brit Award nomination in over 40 years.
The legendary band — who previously won the Outstanding Contribution to Music accolade in 1983 and British Group and British Album of the Year for Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band — have been shortlisted for the 2025 Song of the Year with Mastercard prize for Now and Then, a track written by the late John Lennon in the late 1970s and finished by surviving bandmates Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr.
But Now and Then faces competition for the award from other songs including Charli XCX's Guess featuring Billie Eilish, Coldplay's Feelslikeimfallinginlove, Dua Lipa's Training Season, Jade's Angel of My Dreams and Sam Ryder's You're Christmas To Me.
Charli XCX leads the nominations with five, with Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Pop promoted by Capital, Dance Act promoted by Kiss, and the coveted Mastercard Album of the Year for Brat.
Elsewhere at the ceremony, Myles Smith — who was previously announced as this year's Rising Star award recipient — is nominated for a further three prizes, with Stargazing also on the Song of the Year shortlist, and nods in both the Best New Act and Pop categories.
Speaking to host Sian Welby on the Bring on The Brits with Mastercard: The 2025 Nominations livestream, he said: "It's still not quite real but hopefully on the night it feels even better, I can't wait to be in and around it…
"It's my first time going to the Brits, last year I was watching on TV so I'm looking forward to it, it's a big occasion."
Dua Lipa, The Last Dinner Party and Ezra Collective each scored four nominations, including Mastercard Album of the Year.
The shortlist for the event's biggest prize is completed by The Cure, whose comeback LP Songs of a Lost World gave them their third nomination of the year, with their Group of the Year and Alternative/Rock promoted by Absolute Radio nods giving them their most successful year in the history of the ceremony, having previously been nominated once in 1990 and twice in both 1991 and 1993, winning a total of two awards.
Charli is joined in the Artist of the Year category by Beabadoobee, Central Cee, Dua, Fred Again, Jamie xx, Michael Kiwanuka, Nia Archives, Rachel Chinouriri and Sam Fender.
Rachel — who is also up for Best New Artist — was thrilled with her nominations.
She said: "I feel like younger me was dreaming of these moments, to be standing here is a little bit insane."
In the International categories, Benson Boone, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift each scored two nominations, for both International Artist and International Song of the Year.
The five genre categories — Pop, Dance, Alternative/ Rock, Hip-Hop and R&B — are all fan-voted, with nominees open via the Brits WhatsApp channel from Jan 31. People can vote once in each category every 24 hours until it closes on Feb 14.
This year's Brit Awards with Mastercard take place on March 1 at London's O2 Arena, with Jack Whitehall returning as host.
Brit Awards with Mastercard 2025 list of nominations:
Song of the Year with Mastercard:
- Artemis - I Like the Way you Kiss Me
- Beatles - Now and Then
- Bl3ss and Camrin Watson - Kisses
- Central Cee Ft. Lil Baby - Band4band
- Charli XCX - Guess featuring Billie Eilish
- Chase + Status and Stormzy - Backbone
- Coldplay - Feelslikeimfallinginlove
- Dua Lipa - Training Season
- Ella Henderson ft. Rudimental - Alibi
- Jade - Angel of my Dreams
- Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani
- KSI ft. Trippie Redd - Thick Of It
- Myles Smith - Stargazing
- Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me
- Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D - Some Days
Best New Artist:
- English Teacher
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Myles Smith
- Rachel Chinouriri
Artist of the Year:
- Beabadoobee
- Central Cee
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Fred Again
- Jamie xx
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Nia Archives
- Rachel Chinouriri
- Sam Fender
Group of the Year:
- Bring me the Horizon
- Coldplay
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
International Group of the Year:
- Amyl and the Sniffers
- Confidence Man
- Fontaines D.C.
- Future and Metro Boomin
- Linkin Park
Dance Act promoted by Kiss:
- Becky Hill
- Charli XCX
- Chase and Status
- Fred Again
- Nia Archives
Pop promoted by Capital:
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Jade
- Lola Young
- Myles Smith
Hip Hop promoted by Capital Xtra:
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Ghetts
- Little Simz
- Stormzy
R+B promoted by Kiss:
- Cleo Sol
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Michael Kiwanuka
- Raye
Alternative/ Rock promoted by Absolute Radio:
- Beabadoobee
- The Cure
- Ezra Collective
- The Last Dinner Party
- Sam Fender
International Artist of the Year:
- Adrianne Lenker
- Asake
- Benson Boone
- Beyonce
- Billie Eilish
- Chapell Roan
- Kendrick Lamar
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Taylor Swift
- Tyler, The Creator
International Song of the Year:
- Benson Boone - Beautiful Things
- Beyonce - Texas Hold Rm
- Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather
- Chapell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!
- Djo - End of Beginning
- Eminem - Houdini
- Hozier - Too Sweet'
- Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help
- Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso
- Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)
- Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight
- Teddy Swims - Lose Control
- Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby
Mastercard Album of the Year:
- Charli XCX - Brat
- The Cure - Songs of a Lost World
- Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism
- Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching
- The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy
