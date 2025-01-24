The Beatles receive their first Brit Award nomination in over 40 years

The Beatles have received their first Brit Award nomination in over 40 years.

The legendary band — who previously won the Outstanding Contribution to Music accolade in 1983 and British Group and British Album of the Year for Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band — have been shortlisted for the 2025 Song of the Year with Mastercard prize for Now and Then, a track written by the late John Lennon in the late 1970s and finished by surviving bandmates Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr.

But Now and Then faces competition for the award from other songs including Charli XCX's Guess featuring Billie Eilish, Coldplay's Feelslikeimfallinginlove, Dua Lipa's Training Season, Jade's Angel of My Dreams and Sam Ryder's You're Christmas To Me.

Charli XCX leads the nominations with five, with Song of the Year, Artist of the Year, Pop promoted by Capital, Dance Act promoted by Kiss, and the coveted Mastercard Album of the Year for Brat.

[[nid:713942]]

Elsewhere at the ceremony, Myles Smith — who was previously announced as this year's Rising Star award recipient — is nominated for a further three prizes, with Stargazing also on the Song of the Year shortlist, and nods in both the Best New Act and Pop categories.

Speaking to host Sian Welby on the Bring on The Brits with Mastercard: The 2025 Nominations livestream, he said: "It's still not quite real but hopefully on the night it feels even better, I can't wait to be in and around it…

"It's my first time going to the Brits, last year I was watching on TV so I'm looking forward to it, it's a big occasion."

Dua Lipa, The Last Dinner Party and Ezra Collective each scored four nominations, including Mastercard Album of the Year.

The shortlist for the event's biggest prize is completed by The Cure, whose comeback LP Songs of a Lost World gave them their third nomination of the year, with their Group of the Year and Alternative/Rock promoted by Absolute Radio nods giving them their most successful year in the history of the ceremony, having previously been nominated once in 1990 and twice in both 1991 and 1993, winning a total of two awards.

Charli is joined in the Artist of the Year category by Beabadoobee, Central Cee, Dua, Fred Again, Jamie xx, Michael Kiwanuka, Nia Archives, Rachel Chinouriri and Sam Fender.

Rachel — who is also up for Best New Artist — was thrilled with her nominations.

She said: "I feel like younger me was dreaming of these moments, to be standing here is a little bit insane."

In the International categories, Benson Boone, Beyonce, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift each scored two nominations, for both International Artist and International Song of the Year.

The five genre categories — Pop, Dance, Alternative/ Rock, Hip-Hop and R&B — are all fan-voted, with nominees open via the Brits WhatsApp channel from Jan 31. People can vote once in each category every 24 hours until it closes on Feb 14.

This year's Brit Awards with Mastercard take place on March 1 at London's O2 Arena, with Jack Whitehall returning as host.

Brit Awards with Mastercard 2025 list of nominations:

Song of the Year with Mastercard:

Artemis - I Like the Way you Kiss Me

Beatles - Now and Then

Bl3ss and Camrin Watson - Kisses

Central Cee Ft. Lil Baby - Band4band

Charli XCX - Guess featuring Billie Eilish

Chase + Status and Stormzy - Backbone

Coldplay - Feelslikeimfallinginlove

Dua Lipa - Training Season

Ella Henderson ft. Rudimental - Alibi

Jade - Angel of my Dreams

Jordan Adetunji - Kehlani

KSI ft. Trippie Redd - Thick Of It

Myles Smith - Stargazing

Sam Ryder - You're Christmas To Me

Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D - Some Days

Best New Artist:

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

Artist of the Year:

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Group of the Year:

Bring me the Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

International Group of the Year:

Amyl and the Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.

Future and Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

Dance Act promoted by Kiss:

Becky Hill

Charli XCX

Chase and Status

Fred Again

Nia Archives

Pop promoted by Capital:

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Jade

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Hip Hop promoted by Capital Xtra:

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

R+B promoted by Kiss:

Cleo Sol

Flo

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

Raye

Alternative/ Rock promoted by Absolute Radio:

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

International Artist of the Year:

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyonce

Billie Eilish

Chapell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International Song of the Year:

Benson Boone - Beautiful Things

Beyonce - Texas Hold Rm

Billie Eilish - Birds of a Feather

Chapell Roan - Good Luck, Babe!

Djo - End of Beginning

Eminem - Houdini

Hozier - Too Sweet'

Jack Harlow - Lovin On Me

Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen - I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso

Shaboozey - A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone - Fortnight

Teddy Swims - Lose Control

Tommy Richman - Million Dollar Baby

Mastercard Album of the Year:

Charli XCX - Brat

The Cure - Songs of a Lost World

Dua Lipa - Radical Optimism

Ezra Collective - Dance, No One's Watching

The Last Dinner Party - Prelude to Ecstasy

[[nid:713949]]