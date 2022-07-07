Beauty and the Beast live-action and animated hybrid musical being prepped for TV

Break out the fine china! To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Beauty and the Beast, ABC is releasing a two-hour hybrid animated and live-action special.

Titled Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, the special will include live never-before-seen musical performances, as well as new sets and costumes inspired by the classic Disney tale. Each performance will pay homage to and add to the iconic story.

Jon M. Chu (In The Heights, Crazy Rich Asians) will executive produce with Hamish Hamilton set to direct.

Hamilton is best known for helming award shows including the Emmys and Grammys, as well as the Super Bowl halftime show. Currently, no casting has been announced.

"Beauty and the Beast was always a game-changing cinematic experience for me," said Chu.

"When the animated movie came out, I watched it multiple times in the first weekend. It showed me the outer limits of what animated artists and storytellers could achieve, so the fact that I get to executive produce a tribute to all the creatives that made this masterpiece through our Electric Somewhere company is a dream I didn't even think was possible.

"With world-class creatives and talent to reinterpret the classic musical numbers (with a few surprises), I can't wait for the audiences, in person and at home, to experience what we have in store for them. It's a true celebration of creativity."

Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration will stream on Disney+ on December 16.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.