Bebe Rexha reveals pregnancy loss

Bebe Rexha has suffered a pregnancy loss.

The 35-year-old pop star made the confession on social media, after rapper Azealia Banks criticised her appearance at the Met Gala.

Azealia, 33, who did not attend the star-studded event in New York City, wrote on X: "Sis gives me - hormonal birth control implant or something. It's giving implanon/nuvaring she needs removed or depo shot that needs to stop happening (I'm not even tryna play her) (sic)."

In response, Bebe wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "And you might wanna jump on some type of therapy, sis, Lexapro worked great for me. Something that helps with the deep-rooted sadness and chaos you keep projecting. Healing looks good on everyone. Try it."

Bebe also hit out at internet trolls, revealing that she's "tired" of people discussing her weight.

She explained that her weight fluctuation is linked to fertility issues and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

In a now-deleted post, Bebe wrote on X: "I'm so tired of people commenting on my weight. I have PCOS and struggle with infertility. I got pregnant and it didn't work out and I've been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone that truth, but maybe now you'll think twice before commentating on anyone else's body."

She added: "Ok I'm gonna go and enjoy my day now. Have a good day everyone, love you."

Bebe previously took to Instagram to discuss her weight fluctuation.

She wrote in June 2023: "I know I've gained weight. Humans go through fluctuations.

"Not gonna lie, it does suck and bother me when I read some comments but it comes with the territory."

[[nid:408726]]

Bebe has learned to "accept" herself and her body, insisting she isn't defined by her weight.

Her Instagram post continued: "I've been learning not to judge myself and accept myself while also trying to make healthier decisions in my life. What I have learned though is numbers don't define you, your heart does."