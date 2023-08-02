'Because Mummy said she is cold': Fann Wong on son Zed prioritising her over Christopher Lee

It is perhaps a parent's greatest pleasure to have a child who is caring and considers your needs and feelings as much as you do theirs.

Local actress Fann Wong recently shared a heartwarming story about her son Zed in an interview with Shin Min Daily News published on July 31.

One afternoon when the 52-year-old was asleep on the sofa, her husband, actor Christopher Lee, 52, sat down beside her and switched on the fan.

She recalled to the Chinese daily: "I said that I was very cold. Christopher didn't react because he doesn't like the heat, but Zed, who was in the dining room, heard it and he immediately came to turn the fan off."

When Christopher asked Zed why he did that, the eight-year-old said: "Because mummy said she is cold".

Fann added that Christopher then switched the fan on again, but Zed returned to turn it off when Christopher left the room.

"He is such a caring and considerate boy!" gushed Fann.

Fann also shared about various little gestures that Zed does for her.

"He is a very caring child. When I cough, he will always come and hug me, care about me and ask if I am okay. When I hurt my legs, he will massage my feet for me. When I am resting, he will not disturb me," she said.

Fann also shared that in the past whenever she returned home late because of work, Zed would always wait up for her and would only go to bed when she was back.

Over the past few years, Fann had rejected multiple acting opportunities because she wanted to take care of her family.

When Christopher won Best Actor in the Golden Bell Awards in 2021, he expressed his gratitude towards Fann for her "dedication and support".

In an interview with the local media after the win, Christopher said then: "I know how much she sacrificed after giving birth — definitely more than me. She loves acting but for the sake of our son, she fully stepped into the role of being a mother and that has allowed me to go out and act with peace of mind."

When Fann was asked about it, she said that she doesn't see it as a sacrifice.

She said: "I didn't travel overseas for work because I can't bear to leave my son, because nobody can replace the role of a mother. The growing process for a child is so short, I cherish this period of time very much. Once it is gone, he will have grown up."

"As a mother, this is not a sacrifice, but a mission in life and a very important position," Fann added.

Zed is celebrating his 9th birthday soon on National Day (Aug 9) and Fann also shared that he has asked Christopher if they could hold a barbeque party at home, since Christopher is still in Singapore now.

"His father is considering it," shared Fann.

