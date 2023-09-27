'It's because your parents are celebs': Julian Cheung and Anita Yuen's teenage son apologises after childish act 4 years ago was unearthed

Everyone is bound to make mistakes, especially at the adolescent age when they are exploring the world.

However, as children of celebrities, sometimes mistakes get magnified, even those that were done years ago.

That is what recently happened to Hong Kong actors Julian Cheung and Anita Yuen's son Morton, who turns 17 in November.

In 2019, Morton, who was around 13 then, posted a video of himself on social media rapping in English. The original video has been removed.

Some of the lyrics include: "I asked if they can see, they should know I've given the glasses, they become the math pro, they from Guangzhou, they see me eating dog, they say they want some."

At one point, he also did a slant-eye racist gesture.

His video was brought to the spotlight probably because Julian, who was a brand ambassador for cryptocurrency platform JPEX, was recently summoned by the Hong Kong police for questioning in relation to the company's fraud investigations.

Morton apologised for his actions in an Instagram post yesterday (Sept 26).

He wrote: "Regarding the rap that I imitated four years ago, I sincerely apologise… I made a lot of mistakes while growing up. When you see it, please criticise and give me advice. If I did something wrong, then I should accept criticism."

"As a Chinese citizen, I have to take responsibility. I have to endure mistakes and correct them," he added.

Netizens' responses to his apology were divided on social media platforms.

On Instagram, netizens, seemingly from Hong Kong, were generally supportive of Morton and empathised that he got pulled into adult politics, especially since Julian and Anita have work in China.

One comment which has received over 400 likes said: "What's wrong with playing and shooting a video with friends? No choice, It's because your parents are celebrities, so your growth is destined to be extraordinary."

"Why do you have to apologise for something done four years ago? Don't kids make mistakes? No matter what nationality, there is no need to specially apologise," a netizen wrote.

Another netizen said: "I can't imagine the feelings you have experienced at 17 years old, but I support you no matter what. I admire you too!"

On Weibo, criticisms for Morton were harsh.

This morning, the hashtag "Julian Cheung and Anita Yuen's son apologises on Instagram" topped the platform's hot search list, with many Chinese netizens criticising the family for being unpatriotic.

[[nid:649208]]

One wrote: "I don't believe patriotic parents will raise unpatriotic children!"

"To be honest, this kind of garbage behaviour should be deep-rooted in one's bones. Family, school, social environment growing up and patriotism should be deep-rooted in one's bones," another netizen said.

Some even brought up political unrest between China and Hong Kong in the past.

One of them wrote: "No matter how Westernised you are, you can't change the fact that you are Chinese. This reminds me of those Hong Kong separatists who burned the Chinese flag years ago… It's obvious that your genes are Chinese, but you are trying your best to deceive yourself and others."

Some of them even commented in Julian's and Anita's respective Weibo profiles, telling them to "teach [their] son better before coming back to China to earn money" as this is not the first time something like this happened.

In December 2021, Morton made the headlines in China when he replied to a netizen's comment on Instagram Stories asking him if he was in China.

"No, not right now," he replied, with a background photo of Hong Kong skyline:

Chinese netizens also criticised his post then, questioning if he was a supporter of Hong Kong independence — a stance that is opposed in China.

Anita clarified the matter in a Weibo post on the same day, explaining that Morton had misused his words and they had corrected him, adding that it was their "fault" as parents and emphasised that they "support one China".

She added then: "We have stressed to him the use of correct words and told him not to repeat his mistakes."

ALSO READ: 'I was afraid of nothing': Anita Yuen recounts only time she had stage fright and it was with late Leslie Cheung

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.