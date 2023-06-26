Becky Hill suffers wardrobe malfunction at Glastonbury

Becky Hill suffered a wardrobe malfunction during her Glastonbury set.

The 29-year-old pop star took to the stage of the annual Worthy Farm Festival on Sunday (June 25) and treated fans to performances of classic hits like 'My Heart Goes' and 'Remember' but something went wrong with her costume halfway through her set and she was heard calling for help.

Speaking live on stage, she said: "Well I seem to have a little wardrobe malfunction. It's irritating me somewhat. Can I get this off? Sorry Glastonbury, It wouldn't be a Becky Hill set if there wasn't some clumsiness involved!"

The BRIT Award-winning star also explained to fans that she was "so excited" to be a part of the prestigious music festival and had "spent the price of a house" on her slot because she wanted to pull out all the stops to showcase her versatility to the crowds.

She said: "I've spent the price of a house on the show, so I'm very excited. My music taste is cooler than some of the dance music I've done. I'm a huge drum 'n' basshead; electro, dubstep, house. I want to show people how a female live singer can become a real dance music experience, with massive smileys on stage!"

Just last week, Becky reached one billion streams on Spotify in the UK and added that the next step for her is to conquer other countries as she reflected on her success more than a decade after first finding fame on 'The Voice'.

She said: "One billion streams of my music in the UK — wild", she said at the time. This year marks my eleventh year in the music industry and for eight of them, I dreamed of 'breaking the UK. I think this award signifies that goal being achieved. Thanks to the songwriters and producers that created this music with me over the years and thanks to you music lovers for listening and dancing! Now for the rest of the world!"

