'More like beer ladies': Rookie actresses raise eyebrows dancing in skimpy outfits for TVB Anniversary Gala Show

They may not be the most popular now, but this performance has definitely earned these new actresses some attention.

In the TVB Anniversary Gala Show last Saturday (Nov 19), multiple starlets took to the stage to perform a dance, all while in skimpy outfits.

In a recording of the performance uploaded to YouTube, 20 actresses dressed in blue jackets and white miniskirts danced on stage to the Cantonese song Beauty and the Beat.

As the performance progressed, the actresses — save for one — unzipped their jackets to reveal the bikini tops they wore underneath. Throughout their dance, the strings of their bikini bottoms were also clearly visible hanging on their hips.

Many netizens praised them for their good looks and dancing skills, with some also mentioning their favourites.

"Cayley Mak danced well and really stole the spotlight," one comment on YouTube wrote.

Another said: "The Miss Hong Kong contestants danced beautifully."

Others felt that their outfit looked similar to what 'beer ladies' — women who sell beer and alcohol to customers — would wear.

Said one user on Facebook: "These girls' costumes make them look more like beer ladies."

Another Facebook comment made a pun on the Mandarin title of the show, calling it the "TVB Anniversary Beer Lady Show".

Towards the end, the performance also featured an appearance by 51-year-old Fan Yik Man, who wore a black see-through long-sleeved top with a black bikini top underneath and shorts with small chains dangling from it.

Yik Man is a Hong Kong actress and the winner of the 1991 Miss Hong Kong Pageant's Miss Photogenic award.

Once the dance came to an end, the young women quickly zipped up their jackets almost in unison — to which multiple media outlets stated that it was unclear if they were trying to protect their modesty.

Some viewers weren't too impressed with TVB's decision to hold this performance as part of their Gala Show.

One commenter on YouTube wrote in Mandarin: "This kind of dance that sells sex has washed away TVB's 55 years of glory! TVB's fall is visible on the horizon!"

Another user stated: "Ridiculous. [You] deliberately revealed cleavage and objectified women's bodies and disrespected them.

"Mr Tsang (TVB's general manager Eric Tsang) is truly lecherous."

