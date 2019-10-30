Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting

Nature calls and sometimes at the most inopportune moment.
For local actress, Belinda Lee, it led to her becoming a 'runaway' during her first meeting with husband, David Moore.
In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao yesterday (Oct 29), the 42-year-old host revealed that she had the runs while she was talking to Moore for the first time.
She said: "The first time we spoke, I was having the runs because I ate too much. Halfway through the conversation, I had to go to the toilet so I turned and ran. This amusing start left an impression on him."
On Sunday (Oct 27), Belinda tied the knot with Moore, an architect who hails from California and is in his 50s.
They had an intimate solemnisation followed by a dinner at a Peranakan restaurant which were attended by "only close friends and family members," local media reported. The groom's family even flew in to celebrate the couple's nuptials. Surprisingly, the wedding was the first time Belinda met Moore's family, even though the pair went from strangers to husband and wife in a year and a half. She told 8 DAYS in an interview: "Prior to our wedding, I spoke to his family on the phone because there wasn’t any time for me to fly over. The first time I met them was [when they travelled to Singapore for] the wedding, but they already love me before they came here. "His entire family knows all about me because my husband gave them my book, Larger than Life, for Christmas last year." The couple met each other at church camp and became "really good friends for many months before deciding to get in a relationship". "We made sure that we were best friends before deciding if getting married was something we wanted to do together for the rest of our lives," she explained. Despite the wait, Belinda's instincts told her that Moore was 'The One' after meeting him twice. She said that she always saw him as "husband material" and the kind of guy she would "introduce to single girl friends". In case you aren't convinced, wait till you hear about the "beautiful" and "traditional" way that Moore proposed. She revealed: "While I was aware that he wanted to take my dad out to dinner, I was still caught by surprise when he popped the question because I didn’t know the exact date that he was going to do that. "And you know, he did it in the most beautiful and traditional way. He believes in writing cards, so he bought a simple yet beautiful card with a drawing of two people, and he drew in a dog, which represents my late dog, Man Man." The local TV personality also said that her husband was the reason why she didn't turn into 'bridezilla'. "It's because every step of the way through the preparation, I was never alone. [My husband and I] chose everything together, from the ring to the gown to the flowers." A man like Moore is "almost extinct," Belinda told Lianhe Zaobao and it's not hard to see why she would want to put a ring on her 'white knight'. We know we would.
