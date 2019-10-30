Belinda Lee 'ran away' from her husband during their first meeting

Nature calls and sometimes at the most inopportune moment.

For local actress, Belinda Lee, it led to her becoming a 'runaway' during her first meeting with husband, David Moore.

In an interview with Lianhe Zaobao yesterday (Oct 29), the 42-year-old host revealed that she had the runs while she was talking to Moore for the first time.

She said: "The first time we spoke, I was having the runs because I ate too much. Halfway through the conversation, I had to go to the toilet so I turned and ran. This amusing start left an impression on him."

On Sunday (Oct 27), Belinda tied the knot with Moore, an architect who hails from California and is in his 50s.